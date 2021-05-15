Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

