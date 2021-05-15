Comerica Bank Sells 20,630 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 45,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 631,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after buying an additional 62,486 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

