Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 26,373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $38,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after acquiring an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FDX opened at $309.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $106.25 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
