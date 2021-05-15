Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28.17 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 37,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

