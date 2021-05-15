Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 34,023 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 72,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 256,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

