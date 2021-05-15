Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 117,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,444 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,846.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT opened at $83.57 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.