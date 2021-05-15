Community Bank N.A. Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 83,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 91.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.73 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.