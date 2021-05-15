Community Bank N.A. Makes New $886,000 Investment in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.11% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,260,000 after purchasing an additional 598,431 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,638,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 784,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,979,000 after purchasing an additional 499,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64.

