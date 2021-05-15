Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.45. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.