Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €137.71 ($162.02).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of EPA:ML traded up €1.65 ($1.94) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €124.15 ($146.06). The company had a trading volume of 399,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.35.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

