Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s previous close.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Compass has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

