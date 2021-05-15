Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 100 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 136,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,561,000 after acquiring an additional 421,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

