Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,380 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

