Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 325 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in The Home Depot by 280.7% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 20,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.70 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

