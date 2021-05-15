Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 172.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

