Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Avion Wealth grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $73.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

