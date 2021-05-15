Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $994,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.14 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.