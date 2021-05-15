Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 119,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $227.86 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.76 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

