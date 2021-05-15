Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

