Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CNST. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,217.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after buying an additional 928,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,782,000 after buying an additional 524,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 417,813 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after buying an additional 352,696 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

