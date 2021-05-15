Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $375,505.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00089055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.38 or 0.01105859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00065399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00114286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

