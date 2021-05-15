ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Releases Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

