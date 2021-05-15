Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CTTAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

