ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Comments


