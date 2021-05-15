Contrasting Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Landmark Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.80%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $52.92 million 2.31 $10.66 million N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 4.02 $26.28 million $2.25 17.73

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 27.36% 14.96% 1.61% Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.3% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

