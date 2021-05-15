Contrasting Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Mercury General has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mercury General and Atlas Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 1 0 0 0 1.00 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 6.47% 13.57% 4.09% Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and Atlas Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.97 billion 0.94 $320.09 million $2.60 25.92 Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.05 -$20.43 million N/A N/A

Mercury General has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Mercury General beats Atlas Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. It sells its policies through a network of independent agents, insurance agencies, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

