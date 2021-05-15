Contrasting Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Monaker Group alerts:

This table compares Monaker Group and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40% ModivCare 2.40% 24.20% 12.07%

Monaker Group has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Monaker Group and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.87%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Monaker Group and ModivCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monaker Group $440,000.00 106.63 -$9.45 million N/A N/A ModivCare $1.51 billion 1.34 $970,000.00 $1.65 87.41

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Monaker Group.

Summary

ModivCare beats Monaker Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.