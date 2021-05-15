Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.70 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

TSE:BIR opened at C$3.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$891.25 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.53.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

