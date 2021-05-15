Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Total Return Fund makes up approximately 1.4% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.64% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 179.4% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Sr Wilcox, Sr. acquired 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,756.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

