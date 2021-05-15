Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

