Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 716.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

