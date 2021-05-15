Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:CSP opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Thursday. Countryside Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 260.60 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 522.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 465.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 39,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

