Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 254,892 Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 254,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Profile

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.