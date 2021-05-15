Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 391,943 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 391,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,000. AppHarvest accounts for about 0.5% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $11.91 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

