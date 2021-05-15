Cowen AND Company LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in D8 were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in D8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in D8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in D8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in D8 by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 181,737 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEH opened at $9.89 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

