Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000.

EPWR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

