Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Separately, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $521,000.

LOKB opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

