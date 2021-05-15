CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.74. CRA International has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.