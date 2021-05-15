Craig Hallum Boosts XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Price Target to $89.00

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $887,667.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

