Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $13.50

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

