Credit Suisse Group Raises Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target to $10.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $16,136,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.