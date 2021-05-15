Credit Suisse Group Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

