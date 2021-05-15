Credit Suisse Group Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.11.

Shares of BLX opened at C$35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.11. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$26.75 and a twelve month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 141.63%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,865.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

