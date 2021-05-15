Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 41.11%.

CCAP stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market cap of $530.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

