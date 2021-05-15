CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

