Critical Contrast: Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) & Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Liquid Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.05% 16.89% 2.93% Liquid Media Group -2,141.60% -79.08% -44.32%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paylocity and Liquid Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 5 7 0 2.58 Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paylocity currently has a consensus price target of $196.31, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paylocity and Liquid Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 15.81 $64.46 million $1.24 131.35 Liquid Media Group $320,000.00 64.15 -$5.70 million N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Liquid Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paylocity has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Liquid Media Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

