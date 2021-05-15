Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $17.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price objective upped by Desjardins from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CROMF. Scotiabank raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.84.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

