Crowd Machine (CMCT) Market Capitalization Hits $111,818.33

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 35.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $111,818.33 and approximately $1,026.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.50 or 0.01160151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00066878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00115376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00061516 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

