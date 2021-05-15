Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.77 on Friday. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.