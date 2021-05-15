Crypterium Trading Down 6.9% This Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Crypterium coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $553,638.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium (CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 98,799,910 coins and its circulating supply is 83,802,359 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

